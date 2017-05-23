$2M Ad Blitz In Support Of GOP Health Plan Targets Vulnerable Republicans’ Districts

The group launching the campaign, the American Action Network, is aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).

The Hill: Ryan-Allied Group Launches $2M Ad Campaign Ahead Of Healthcare CBO Score

An outside GOP group aligned with Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) unveiled a $2 million TV ad blitz on Tuesday defending the legislation to replace ObamaCare ahead of the highly anticipated Congressional Budget Office analysis of its effects. American Action Network’s ad will run in 21 House districts and nationally on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to tout the GOP’s bill, known as the American Health Care Act. (Marcos, 5/23)

Los Angeles Times: Conservative Group Runs Ads Thanking California GOP For Health Care Vote

A conservative advocacy group will run television ads thanking six California Republicans for voting for the GOP bill to roll back the Affordable Care Act. All 14 Republicans in California's congressional delegation voted for the bill, called the Affordable Health Care Act, when it passed the House without Democratic support last month. Democrats have pledged to make it a campaign issue. (Wire, 5/22)

And in other election-related news —

Kaiser Health News: Health Debate Heats Up In Montana For This Week’s Special Election

Montana’s one and only seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs, and in the final weekend before Thursday’s special election, the underdog Democrat was hammering the Republican health care bill in TV ads. The ads open with Democrat Rob Quist asking, “Did you know half of all Montanans have a preexisting condition?” He then attacks Republican challenger Greg Gianforte for supporting the House-passed American Health Care Act, which would allow states to drop preexisting conditions protections. (Whitney, 5/23)

