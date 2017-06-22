At Least 4 Republican Senators Oppose Measure, Two More Than GOP Can Afford To Lose

But it's unclear if the senators will be amenable to negotiations.

CNN: Four GOP Senators Say They Can't Vote For Current Republican Health Care Bill

At least three Republican senators are expected to publicly oppose the Senate's health care proposal Thursday afternoon, a Senate GOP source familiar with their plans told CNN. Republicans can only lose two members of their 52-senator caucus in order to pass their proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare. (Green and Mattingly, 6/22)

CNBC: Enough GOP Senators To Block Obamacare Replacement Will Oppose

It is not clear who those senators are. It also does not guarantee that those lawmakers will remain opposed to the plan as discussions progress and potential amendments are made. (Pramuk, 6/22)

The New York Times: Where Senators Stand On The Health Care Bill

Senate Republican leaders on Thursday unveiled their bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act. It needs at least 50 votes to pass (Vice President Mike Pence could cast a tie-breaking vote). (Parlapiano and Benzaquen, 6/22)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription