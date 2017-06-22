At Least 4 Republican Senators Oppose Measure, Two More Than GOP Can Afford To Lose
But it's unclear if the senators will be amenable to negotiations.
CNN:
Four GOP Senators Say They Can't Vote For Current Republican Health Care Bill
At least three Republican senators are expected to publicly oppose the Senate's health care proposal Thursday afternoon, a Senate GOP source familiar with their plans told CNN. Republicans can only lose two members of their 52-senator caucus in order to pass their proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare. (Green and Mattingly, 6/22)
CNBC:
Enough GOP Senators To Block Obamacare Replacement Will Oppose
It is not clear who those senators are. It also does not guarantee that those lawmakers will remain opposed to the plan as discussions progress and potential amendments are made. (Pramuk, 6/22)
The New York Times:
Where Senators Stand On The Health Care Bill
Senate Republican leaders on Thursday unveiled their bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act. It needs at least 50 votes to pass (Vice President Mike Pence could cast a tie-breaking vote). (Parlapiano and Benzaquen, 6/22)