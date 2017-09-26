A Recipe For Chaos: Even If Plan Passed, States Warn They Wouldn’t Be Able To Implement It

"Honestly, I am really struggling to figure out how we would respond,” said Teresa Miller, Pennsylvania's acting secretary of human services, saying it’s “highly unlikely” Pennsylvania would be able to build a functioning insurance marketplace by the bill’s 2020 deadline. In other news, a look at what it would mean for consumers if the measure passed, The Washington Post fact checks remarks by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on premiums, and critics focus on pre-existing conditions.

Politico: States Warn Latest Obamacare Repeal Plan ‘Impossible’ To Set Up

State officials are warning they face a daunting, near-impossible task of rebuilding their health care systems from the ground up in just two years under the GOP’s latest Obamacare repeal plan. It’s a recipe for chaos, say those officials, who fear the unforgiving timeline and minimal federal assistance could result in insurance market collapses that force millions of residents to lose coverage. (Cancryn and Rayasam, 9/25)

The Associated Press: What The Latest Health Overhaul Push Means For Consumers

Only one thing is certain for insurance shoppers if the latest attempt to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law succeeds: Uncertainty. Will you be able to get coverage? How much will it cost? Will it cover my conditions? It depends. (Murphy, 9/25)

The Washington Post Fact Checker: Meet The Man Flagged By Cassidy As Paying $40,000 In Health-Care Premiums

In selling his plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, co-sponsored with Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Bill Cassidy repeatedly has mentioned the case of a Louisiana resident who faces $40,000 in insurance premiums. There are actually two such cases, one of which Cassidy touted on Facebook in 2016, though the details are a bit fuzzy. He displayed an insurance sheet that shows a couple being quoted $3,300 a month in premiums for a plan with a $6,200 deductible and $13,000 cap on total expenses. Cassidy has not identified this person. (Kessler, 9/26)

The Hill: Critics Say Pre-Existing Conditions Protections Weakened In Updated GOP Bill

Critics of the updated ObamaCare repeal measure from Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) say it goes further than their earlier bill in gutting protections for people with pre-existing conditions. The two lawmakers say they changed their legislation in a bid to win over holdout senators by giving the states more money and more freedom. (Weixel, 9/25)

