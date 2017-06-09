A Year Later: Lessons Learned From Pulse Night Club Shooting

The shooting highlighted weaknesses in how a local health care system handled the mass-casualty event. Meanwhile, an advocacy group raises money to support gun control.

Health News Florida: Pulse Shows Flaws In Mass Casualty Response

The Pulse shooting shed light on a flaw in the health care system: The closest hospital gets the most patients in a mass casualty incident. It’s been documented in research looking at other disasters. And it’s something hospitals have to be prepared for. (Aboraya, 6/8)

Orlando Sentinel: Local Hospitals Increase Security Measures

It was a year ago that ORMC had to take extra security measures in response to the Pulse shooting: It started guarding its entrances. Shortly after, leaders decided to limit the number of entry points to the facility and installed metal detectors at the main entrance of ORMC and its two sister hospitals, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies. And none of these changes are likely to go away, said Eric Alberts, manager of emergency preparedness for ORMC’s parent company, Orlando Health. (Miller, 6/8)

WMFE: After Pulse, An LGBTQ Effort For Gun Control

The Pride Fund to End Gun Violence says it has raised $125,000 in the year after the Pulse mass shooting, the deadliest in modern American history. The fund is aimed at candidates who support gun control. It is one of an array of funds established after the massacre at the gay nightclub. (Green, 6/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription