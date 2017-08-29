Aetna Violated Patients’ Privacy With Envelopes Revealing HIV Status, Lawsuit Alleges

The company sent letters to the patients to notify them about a change in pharmacy benefits, but the words “filling prescriptions for HIV” were able to be seen through the large window on the front of the envelope.

The Associated Press: Suit: Aetna Violated Law With Envelope Revealing HIV Status

A Pennsylvania man is suing health insurer Aetna, saying his sister learned he was taking HIV medication after the company mailed him an envelope with a large, clear window that showed information on where to purchase the drugs. The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia is seeking class-action status. (8/28)

Stat: Aetna Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Over HIV Disclosures

The federal suit alleges the breach affected as many as 12,000 Aetna customers living in 23 states. “For 40 years, HIV-related public health messages have been geared toward assuring people that it’s safe to come forward to get confidential HIV treatment, and now our clients come forward for HIV-related healthcare and Aetna fails to provide confidentiality,” said Ronda B. Goldfein, executive director of the AIDS Law Project of Pennsylvania, which filed the suit with the Legal Action Center and Berger & Montague P.C., in a written statement. (Facher and Swetlitz, 8/28)

The Hill: Aetna Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit Over HIV Disclosure

The letters were sent to Aetna customers in July. The incident came to light last week, when the legal groups informed Aetna that it and six other AIDS service organizations had received complaints from the insurer’s customers regarding the mailings. (Weixel, 8/28)

