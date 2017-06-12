Amazon To Make A Move In The Medical Supply Industry

Meanwhile, in other health IT news, health care leaders focused on ways to bring state-of-the-art technology to patients and on how health care providers should focus on the nexus of data and medicine at the University of Miami’s fourth-annual Latin American Innovation Forum.

Modern Healthcare: Amazon Poised To Deliver Disruption In Medical Supply Industry

Amazon is on the healthcare industry's doorstep. The e-commerce giant continues to transform virtually every segment of the economy as it leverages its massive distribution network to deliver logistical harmony. With a stronghold on the consumer market, Amazon is eying the business-to-business segment as it builds its seller base. Soon, that familiar smiling brown box will make its way from porches to providers' front doors and that may make for some disgruntled medical supply distributors. Since launching two years ago, more than 45,000 sellers have signed on to the Amazon Business platform, which essentially serves as the middleman for third-party vendors. (Kacik, 6/10)

Miami Herald: Latin American Leaders Look To Technology For Health-Care Access

More than 120 Latin American leaders — government officials, CEOs, doctors and healthcare executives from both the public and private sectors — gathered at the university’s Coral Gables campus for the one-day forum... Although the forum touched on access to healthcare on many fronts, technology was the linchpin discussion at the event, which included panel discussions on healthcare access, the intersection of data and technology and creating partnerships in Latin America to increase prevention and treatment options. (Gross, 6/9)

