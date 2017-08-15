Apple, Aetna Discuss Deal To Distribute Free Or Discounted Watches To Insurance Beneficiaries

The move could cover 23 million insured by Aetna. In health care industry consolidation news, Google will buy Senosis health and Allscripts will acquire a part of billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong's NantHealth.

The Hill: Report: Aetna In Talks To Get Apple Watches To Its Customers

Apple and Aetna held previously undisclosed meetings last week to discuss distributing Apple Watches to the millions of people who use the health insurance giant, CNBC reported Monday. The two companies allegedly discussed offering free or discounted watches to the 23 million individuals covered by Aetna. (Breland, 8/14)

The Hill: Google Buys Health Monitoring Startup

Google on Monday bought Senosis Health, a startup that creates products used to monitor diseases. The startup makes tools focused on tracking lung function, taking hemoglobin counts and helping treat newborn jaundice, according to Geekwire. The acquisition is only the latest move involving a tech company expanding into healthcare. (Breland, 8/14)

Chicago Tribune: Allscripts Acquires Parts Of Patrick Soon-Shiong's Business

Chicago-based Allscripts has signed an agreement to acquire parts of Los Angeles billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong's NantHealth business. Health care technology firm Allscripts will exchange 15 million of its shares in NantHealth for certain "technology assets" and client relationships now owned by NantHealth. NantHealth said in a news release late last week that the sale will allow it to better focus on using artificial intelligence to help fight cancer. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year. (Schencker, 8/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription