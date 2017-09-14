As Death Toll Climbs In Hepatitis A Outbreak, San Diego Begins Washing Streets With Bleach

San Diego is also giving free vaccinations and installing hand-washing stations to combat the crisis.

The Washington Post: Hepatitis Outbreak: San Diego Power-Washing Streets As Death Toll Rises

San Diego has started sanitizing its streets and sidewalks to try to combat a hepatitis A outbreak spreading among the city’s homeless population. Amid an outbreak across several cities in San Diego County that county health officials say has led to 16 deaths and nearly 300 hospitalizations, workers hosed down areas in San Diego earlier this week with chlorine and bleach, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Mayor Kevin Faulconer (R) recently announced that measures to try to curb the spread of the deadly disease would include giving free vaccinations, installing hand-washing stations and power-washing streets in the Southern California city. (Bever, 9/13)

KQED: San Diego Washing Streets With Bleach To Combat Hepatitis A Outbreak

The infectious disease has largely infected homeless people in the city, and part of the issue is an apparent shortage of public restrooms in areas where the population congregates. Hepatitis A was first identified in the area in early March, according to the county, and was declared a public health emergency earlier this month. (Kennedy, 9/13)

Los Angeles Times: Death Toll From San Diego Hepatitis Outbreak Rises To 16, With 292 People Hospitalized

San Diego County’s hepatitis A outbreak shows no signs of slowing, according to the latest update released Tuesday by the county Health and Human Services Agency. The outbreak’s death total rose to 16 — one more than last week’s total. The number of confirmed cases reached 421, up 23 from last week. The number of hospitalizations also pushed higher, rising to 292 from 279 the week before. (Sisson, 9/13)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription