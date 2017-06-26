As More Rely On Gig Economy, The Idea Of Employee Benefits May Be Facing An Overhaul

"I think we also want to start imagining the next era of a safety net, where people can do the work they enjoy and need to do, and can get the benefits that they need," says Sara Horowitz, executive director of the Freelancers Union.

NPR: 'Gig Economy' Workers Push For Employee-Style Benefits

The list of perks Dan Teran's company offers sounds pretty dreamy. Anyone working 120 hours a month gets employer-sponsored medical, dental and vision insurance. His company, Managed by Q, also offers a matching 401(k) retirement program, paid time off, a stock option program for all employees, and 12 weeks of paid parental leave. (Noguchi, 6/23)

In other workplace news —

The Washington Post: Why Are Female Doctors Introduced By First Name While Men Are Called ‘Doctor’?

Julia Files and Anita Mayer, physicians at the Mayo Clinic, started seeing a pattern: When their male colleagues were introduced at conferences, they were usually called “Doctor.” But the men introduced them and other female doctors by their first names. The pair quickly realized they weren’t alone. Sharonne Hayes, another Mayo doctor, had noticed the same thing. While a male colleague would be introduced as “Dr. Joe Smith,” for example, the women were often simply called “Julia,” “Anita” and “Sharonne.” (Neumann, 6/24)

