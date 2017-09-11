As Single-Payer Gains Momentum, Sanders To Release ‘Medicare For All’ Plan

The move may force Democrats on Capitol Hill to take a stance on the issue, which is becoming a test for 2020.

The Hill: Sanders To Unveil 'Medicare For All' Bill On Wednesday

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will unveil his “Medicare for all” bill on Wednesday, his office announced Friday. The announcement comes as single-payer health care is gaining as a force within the Democratic Party, and Sanders’s formal announcement will move the issue further into the spotlight. (Sullivan, 9/8)

The Hill: Warren Dismisses Dem Divisions As Lawmakers Rally Around Single-Payer

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) dismissed conflict inside the Democratic Party on Friday in a new interview, noting that Democrats are rallying around health care and other issues. Warren told the editorial board of The Republican on Friday that the Democratic Party has found agreement on the idea that health care should be a guaranteed right for all citizens. (Bowden, 9/9)

The Hill: ObamaCare Architect Supports Single-Payer System

Former Sen. Max Baucus, one of the chief architects of ObamaCare, says the U.S. should consider a single-payer health-care system. "My personal view is we've got to start looking at single-payer," the Montanan Democrat said Thursday, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. (Hellmann, 9/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription