Bill Requiring Women To Purchase Separate Insurance For Abortions Advances In Texas House

Democratic opponents have decried the bill as forcing women to buy “rape insurance” because exceptions weren’t made for rape and incest, while supporters say it provides "economic freedom" for Texans opposed to the procedure.

The Associated Press: Texas House Votes To Require Separate Insurance For Abortions

The Texas House has given preliminary approval to a bill requiring women to purchase separate insurance policies for coverage of abortions, except during medical emergencies. Amarillo Republican Rep. John Smithee’s proposal passed 95-51 after hours of tense debate Tuesday. A final House vote Wednesday sends it to the Texas Senate, which already approved similar rules. (8/8)

Houston Chronicle: Texas Inches Closer To Banning Most Insurance Coverage For Abortion

Texas is closer than ever to joining 10 other states that bar private insurance plans and those offered through the Affordable Care Act from covering abortions, except through supplemental plans. The Texas House -- over strong objections from Democrats -- gave preliminary approval to House Bill 214, which prohibits health plans from providing coverage for abortion except in the cases where the life of the mother is in danger. The House voted 95-51 to send the bill to a third and final reading. (Wallace, 8/8)

Texas Tribune: Texas House Passes Bill Restricting Insurance Coverage Of Abortion

State Rep. John Smithee, R- Amarillo, who is the lead author of the bill, said opponents of abortion should not have to subsidize the procedure through their insurance plans. “This isn’t about who can get an abortion. It is about who is forced to pay for an abortion,” Smithee said. (Smith, 8/8)

