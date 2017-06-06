Blame For Salmonella Outbreaks Placed On Backyard Chickens

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eight separate salmonella outbreaks lave been inked to contact with pet poultry in the United States.

The Washington Post: Backyard Chickens Blamed For Salmonella Outbreaks. Do Not Snuggle With Them, CDC Says.

America’s love affair with backyard chickens is a tad too intimate, and it’s making some of us sick. Just this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, eight separate salmonella outbreaks linked to contact with pet poultry have taken place in the United States, sickening more than 370 people in 47 states and hospitalizing 71. (Brulliard, 6/5)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Salmonella Outbreaks Tied To Backyard Chickens Reported In Ohio

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Is investigating outbreaks of Salmonella in 47 states, including Ohio, connected to backyard flocks. As of May 25, 372 people had been infected since Jan. 4. In Ohio, 32 cases were reported to the Ohio Department of Health between Jan. 4 and June 2, said Melanie Amato, public information officer for the department. Ohio topped the list of states that reported illnesses, followed by Kentucky, Tennessee and California. (Washington, 6/5)

Fresno Bee: Backyard Poultry Causing More Salmonella Infections

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Symptoms usually begin 12 to 72 hours after infection, health officials say. Most people recover within a week, but children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at highest risk for more serious health problems. Nationwide, 36 percent of the people infected in the outbreaks this year have been children younger than 5 years old. (Anderson, 6/5)

