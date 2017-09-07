Calif. Startup Gambles On Development Of Alzheimer’s Treatment

Also in the news, lobbyists double down on efforts surrounding a California prescription drug pricing transparency bill.

Stat: Billion-Dollar Gamble: Biotech CEO Takes A Second Shot At Alzheimer's Drug

Medivation, a California startup, was developing a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, and pivotal results from a major clinical trial were finally available. An earlier study, conducted in Russia, had generated what Alzheimer’s experts hailed as the best results the field had ever seen. Dr. David Hung, the CEO, believed he had a billion-dollar product. ... The drug, Dimebon, failed all five of the trial’s key metrics, performing even worse than placebo on two of them. Medivation lost more than $1 billion in value in the first hour of trading as the company’s leaders struggled to process the startling failure. ...So he’s doing it again — headed for another crowded room and another make-or-break clinical trial. This time it’s with Axovant Sciences. (Garde, 9/7)