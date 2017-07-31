Californians Breathe Easier After Repeal Efforts Collapse

The state, which has fully embraced the Affordable Care Act, would have been particularly hard hit if the law had been rolled back. Media outlets report on reactions out of Ohio, Florida, Georgia and Connecticut, as well.

Orange County Register: Why Obamacare Is More Secure In California Than In Other States

Obamacare remains the law of the land, for now, perhaps nowhere more securely than in California. ...For one thing, Southern California residents will have a wide range of Covered California plans to choose from, and federal subsidies to help pay for coverage remain unchanged. (Perkes, 7/29)

Los Angeles Times: Protesters In L.A. And Across The Country Rally To Protect Healthcare From Future Threats

The Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act suffered a major blow this week, but supporters of the law forged ahead Saturday with rallies nationwide — including one in Los Angeles — protesting any further attempts to undermine the existing healthcare system. (Mejia, 7/29)

Columbus Dispatch: Kasich 'Glad' Health-Care Bill Failed; Calls For Bipartisan Revision Of Obamacare

Ohio Gov. John Kasich said he was “glad” Senate Republicans last week failed to dramatically scale back the 2010 health-care law, but insisted Congress needs to fix some of the flaws in the law known as Obamacare. ... But members of both political parties have acknowledged that revisions are needed to keep alive the state marketplaces created by Obamacare where middle-income families can rely on federal tax credits and subsidies to buy individual insurance policies. (Torry, 7/31)

Orlando Sentinel: Orlando Activists See Opportunity In Failed Health Care Vote

Supporters of the Affordable Care Act in Central Florida had one message to Congress following the Senate vote that struck down a repeal health care act without replacement on Thursday night: it’s not over yet. More than 30 health care activists from organizations including Organize Florida and Planned Parenthood affiliates rallied in downtown Orlando on Saturday for the National Day of Action to reiterate their support for Obamacare. (Padro Ocasio, 7/29)

WABE: Ga. Leaders Must Deal With Existing Health Care Law After Senate Vote

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal's office says he had been waiting to see what Congress would do on health care, and after an early Friday vote, "we will have to re-evaluate where we are now," according to his spokeswoman Jen Ryan. ...The Georgia Hospital Association says it will work with state leaders and others to solve what it calls "the uninsured crisis." (Capelouto, 7/28)

The CT Mirror: Consternation Over Healthcare, The State Budget And The President’s Pronouncements

For many in Connecticut, it was hard to say which was the more confounding issue last week: federal health care legislation, the development of a state budget, or the behavior of the president of the United States. The healthcare debate was certainly as dramatic and unconventional as it was controversial and significant, since members of the U.S. Senate assembled to vote Tuesday without knowing which version of the healthcare bill — that would potentially affect one sixth of the U.S. economy — would be up for vote. (Stern, 7/30)

