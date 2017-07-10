Case Of Terminally Ill British Baby To Get New Hearing In UK Court

A British court will consider new evidence on the health of 11-month-old Charlie Gard. His mother wants him to receive experimental treatment.

The Associated Press: Charlie Gard Case Heads To UK Court In Light Of New Evidence

A British court will assess new evidence in the case of 11-month-old Charlie Gard as his mother pleaded with judges to allow the terminally ill infant to receive experimental treatment. Great Ormond Street Hospital applied for the court hearing to be held Monday amid “new evidence relating to potential treatment for his condition.” (7/10)

USA Today: Terminally Ill Charlie Gard's Case Gets Another Hearing In A British Court

The parents of terminally ill Charlie Gard told USA TODAY on Sunday that they hope the courts will reverse course and allow their 11-month-old son to receive experimental treatment in the United States. Another court hearing is scheduled for Monday in the controversial case that raises bioethical issues and caught the attention of President Trump and Pope Francis. (Hjelmgaard, 7/9)

The New York Times: London Hospital Reconsiders Decision To Turn Off Sick Baby’s Life Support

In an abrupt shift, a London hospital said on Friday that it would reconsider its decision to turn off life support for Charlie Gard, a brain-damaged and terminally ill British infant, in light of “fresh evidence” about a potential treatment. (Bilefsky and Chan, 7/7)

