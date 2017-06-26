CBO Report: An Additional 22 Million Would Lose Insurance By 2026 Under Senate bill

This estimate is slightly lower than the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected for the House-passed American Health Care Act.

Read the Congressional Budget Office cost estimate here.

The New York Times: Budget Office: Senate Health Care Bill Would Leave 22 Million More Uninsured

The Senate bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act would increase the number of people without health insurance by 22 million by 2026, a figure that is only slightly lower than the 23 million more uninsured that the House version would create, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Monday. Next year, 15 million more people would be uninsured compared with current law, the budget office said. (Kaplan and Pear, 6/26)

The Washington Post: CBO: Senate GOP Health-Care Bill Would Leave 22 Million More People Uninsured By 2026

The forecast issued Monday by Congress’s nonpartisan budget scorekeepers also estimates that the Senate measure, drafted in secret mainly by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and aides, would reduce federal spending by $321 billion by 2026 — compared with $119 billion for the House’s version. (Goldstein, 6/26)

The Wall Street Journal: Senate Health Bill Raises Uninsured By 22 Million In 2026 Compared To ACA, The CBO Says

Premiums also would be higher than the ACA in the individual market before 2020 and lower after that relative to the ACA, according to the analysis by CBO and the Joint Committee on Taxation. That drop would stem in part from federal funds to reduce premiums and in part from a smaller number of benefits being covered by health plans. (Armour and Peterson, 6/26)

Los Angeles Times: Senate GOP Bill Rolling Back Obamacare Would Leave Millions More Uninsured, New Analysis Finds

The report, which follows a similar assessment of related legislation passed by the House last month, outlines a widespread erosion in basic health protections under Republican legislation rolling back the Affordable Care Act. The budget office report heightens the political challenge for Senate GOP leaders, who are scrambling to lock down votes in order to move their Obamacare repeal bill out of the Senate this week before Congress adjourns for its July 4 recess. (Levey, 6/26)

ABC News: CBO Estimates 22 Million More Uninsured By 2026 Under Senate Health Plan

Less spending on Medicaid, a point of contention for a number of senators when the plan was released last week, would lead to a 16 percent drop in enrollment for the government-funded program. The analysis is the first for the Better Care Reconciliation Act, the discussion draft of which was updated Monday. The House of Representatives narrowly passed its version of a health care law, the American Health Care Act, in early May. (Kelsey, 6/26)

Politico: CBO: 22 Million More Uninsured Under Senate Health Bill

With Democrats solidly lined up against the repeal bill, Republican leaders can only afford to lose support from two of their members. But five GOP senators have pledged to vote against the current draft of the bill since it was released Thursday, and several more are undecided. Republican leaders, meanwhile, recommitted to holding a vote on their bill dismantling Obamacare in the coming days, ahead of the July Fourth recess. After suggesting over the weekend that the vote could be pushed back into next month, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn on Monday said Republicans “need” to pass the bill this week. (Cancryn, 6/26)

CBS News: CBO: 22 Million More Would Be Without Health Insurance Over Next Decade Under Senate Bill

Five Senate Republicans have so far publicly said they oppose the current form: Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Dean Heller of Nevada and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Johnson and Heller have suggested it will be challenging to persuade them to vote in favor. (Shabad, 6/26)

The Hill: CBO: Senate ObamaCare Repeal Would Leave 22M More Uninsured

There would be 15 million more uninsured people next year, the report finds, largely due to the mandate to buy insurance being repealed. The number of uninsured would then rise in later years as smaller subsidies to buy private insurance and Medicaid cuts kick in. CBO finds that lower financial assistance in this bill compared to ObamaCare would make premiums unaffordable for many low-income people, and deductibles would rise as well. (Sullivan, 6/26)

Fox News: Senate Health Care Bill Would Lower Deficit, Increase Number Of Uninsured, Estimate Says

Senate Republicans’ health care bill would reduce the federal deficit and eventually lead to lower premiums, but would result in millions more Americans being uninsured a decade from now, according to a fresh analysis from Capitol Hill’s nonpartisan budget scorekeepers. The bill’s highly anticipated “score” was released Monday afternoon and immediately became part of the Senate’s raging health care debate as GOP leaders scramble to win over reluctant Republicans and tee up a vote to repeal and replace much of ObamaCare as early as this week. (Singman, 6/26)

USA Today: Senate Health Care Bill Would Lead To 22 Million More Uninsured, CBO Says

If the Senate is able to pass its legislation, another House vote will be necessary to either vote on the Senate bill or some other compromise measure. (Collins, 6/26)

