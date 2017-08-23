Chicago-Area Presence Health To Become Part Of Amita

If the deal goes through, Amita will have the most hospitals of any hospital system in Illinois.

Modern Healthcare: Ascension To Acquire Presence Health

Chicago-based Presence Health has signed a letter of intent to merge into Ascension, combining the largest Catholic-sponsored healthcare system in Illinois with the nation's largest Catholic health system, the companies announced Tuesday. If the deal is completed, 12-hospital Presence will be owned by Ascension but operate in a joint venture called Amita Health that Ascension already has with Adventist Midwest Health. (Barkholz, 8/23)

Chicago Tribune: Financially Struggling Presence Health To Join Amita Health

Presence Health has agreed to be acquired in a deal that will make it part of Amita Health, expanding the system to 19 hospitals in the Chicago area. No money will change hands in the deal that was announced Tuesday, though Ascension will take on Catholic hospital system Presence's liabilities, Presence President and CEO Michael Englehart said Tuesday. Presence has faced financial challenges in recent years. (Schencker, 8/22)

Chicago Sun Times: Presence Health To Become Part Of AMITA Health

“The mission, values and history of Presence Health clearly align well with those of Ascension, as both systems are dedicated to caring for all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable,” Anthony R. Tersigni, Ascension president and chief executive, said in a news release. (8/22)

St. Louis Post Dispatch: Ascension To Acquire Illinois-Based Presence Health

“Since we brought together Alexian Brothers Health System and Adventist Midwest Health to form AMITA Health two years ago, we’ve always looked for opportunities to add like-minded partners with similar values to our system,” said Mark Frey, CEO of AMITA Health. (Liss, 8/22)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription