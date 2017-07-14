CMS Considers Slashing 340B Payments As Way To Curb High Drug Spending

With the proposed changes, if a drug costs $84,000, CMS would pay just over $65,000, instead of $89,000.

Modern Healthcare: CMS Proposes Slashing 340B Rates, Allow Joint Procedures At Outpatient Facilties

The CMS wants to slash 340B drug payments to hospitals and allow Medicare to pay for hip and knee replacement procedures that take place in outpatient facilities, according to a proposal released Thursday. To agency proposes paying hospitals 22.5% less than the average sales price for drugs acquired under the 340B program. The CMS is looking to cut drug costs for a program intended to lower operating costs for hospitals with disproportionate numbers of low-income patients. (Dickson, 7/13)

Politico Pro: CMS Proposes 340B Changes With Aim Of Lowering Drug Costs

CMS is proposing to pay doctors and hospitals less for certain physician-administered drugs purchased through the 340B pricing program, a move the agency says helps fulfill President Donald Trump's promise to lower the cost of medicines. The agency wants to lower the reimbursement rate it gives 340B hospitals for Medicare Part B patients so it's more in line with the price hospitals actually pay for the drugs. (Karlin-Smih, 7/13)

