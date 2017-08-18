Colorado Hospital President Resigns After Managing Transition To New Owner

News outlets look at hospital news across the country, including an analysis of how Tianqiao Chen's purchase of a large stake in Community Health Systems could affect that large chain.

Denver Post: Longmont United Hospital President Resigns As Part Of Centura Health Transition

The president and CEO of Longmont United Hospital is resigning, having completed a two-year management transition following the hospital’s purchase by Centura Health. Mitchell Carson, president and CEO of Longmont United, said in the news release that he had committed to leading the hospital through that changeover after Centura Health bought it in 2015. (Antonacci, 8/17)

Modern Healthcare: Chen's 22% CHS Stake Carries Clout - With Or Without A Board Seat

Tianqiao Chen's 22.1% stake in Community Health Systems could give him enough influence to encourage hospital sales at lower prices than what CHS has been demanding to accelerate CHS's divestiture strategy. Chen, through his Singapore-based Shanda Group affiliates, roared back on the public scene less than a week ago by buying 9.8 million more shares of CHS to raise his equity stake from 13.7% to 22.1%. (Barkholz, 8/17)

Houston Chronicle: HHS Awards Nearly $4.8 Million To Texas Health Centers

The U.S Department of Health and Human Services announced this week it is awarding nearly $4.8 million to 72 health centers across Texas to promote access to care, address disparity and maintain quality of care. Recipients included at least 10 centers or agencies in the Houston area. "Americans deserve a healthcare system that's affordable, accessible, of the highest quality, with ample choices, driven by world-leading innovations, and responsive to the needs of the individual patients," said HHS Sec. Dr. Tom Price in a statement from the agency. (Deam, 8/17)

The Associated Press: Tennessee Health Centers Awarded $2 Million

Federal officials say 29 health centers in Tennessee are receiving a total of more than $2 million to further improve quality, efficiency and effectiveness. The centers are chosen based on high levels of performance in categories including improving quality of care, increasing access to care, enhancing delivery of high-value health care, addressing health disparities and achieving patient-centered medical home recognition. (8/18)

Orlando Sentinel: Orlando Health Revamping Pediatric Neurology Services

Orlando Health is revamping its pediatric neurology and neurosurgery programs at its Winnie Palmer and Arnold Palmer hospitals in downtown Orlando, aiming to offer state-of-the-art procedures, such as fetal surgery. (Miller, 8/17)

