Committee’s Plan To Shift Money To Veterans’ Choice Program Draws Immediate Backlash

Eight major organizations spoke out against the proposal, saying it was unacceptable privatization of veterans' health care.

The Associated Press: House Unveils Plan To Fix VA’s Budget Gap As Deadline Looms

A House committee unveiled a disputed plan Friday to allow the Department of Veterans Affairs to shift $2 billion from other programs to cover a sudden budget shortfall that could threaten medical care for thousands of patients in the coming weeks. The proposal by the House Veterans Affairs Committee would provide a six-month funding fix to the department’s Choice program, which offers veterans federally paid medical care outside the VA and is a priority of President Donald Trump. To offset spending, the VA would trim pensions for some veterans and collect fees for housing loans. (Yen, 7/21)