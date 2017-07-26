KHN Morning Briefing

Comprehensive Brain Injury Study Finds Extreme Prevalence Of Brain Injury In NFL Players

The study showed that 110 out of 111 brains had signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which causes myriad symptoms, including memory loss, confusion, depression and dementia.

The New York Times: 111 N.F.L. Brains. All But One Had C.T.E.
Dr. Ann McKee, a neuropathologist, has examined the brains of 202 deceased football players. A broad survey of her findings was published on Tuesday in The Journal of the American Medical Association. (Joe Ward, Josh Williams and Sam Manchester, 7/25)

WBUR: Study: CTE Found In Nearly All Donated NFL Player Brains
"While we still don't know what the incidence is in the general population or in the general population of football players," [Dr. Ann McKee] says, "the fact that we were able to gather this many cases [in that time frame] says this disease is much more common than we previously realized." (Goldman, 7/25)

