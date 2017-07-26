Comprehensive Brain Injury Study Finds Extreme Prevalence Of Brain Injury In NFL Players

The study showed that 110 out of 111 brains had signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which causes myriad symptoms, including memory loss, confusion, depression and dementia.

The New York Times: 111 N.F.L. Brains. All But One Had C.T.E.

Dr. Ann McKee, a neuropathologist, has examined the brains of 202 deceased football players. A broad survey of her findings was published on Tuesday in The Journal of the American Medical Association. (Joe Ward, Josh Williams and Sam Manchester, 7/25)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Study: CTE Found In 99 Percent Of Former NFL Players’ Brains

In the 202 total brains belonging to men who played football on all levels, researchers found CTE in 177. Out of the 14 brains of men who only reached the high school football level, three brains were diagnosed with CTE. Forty-eight of 53 brains belonging to men who stopped playing football after the college level also were also diagnosed with CTE. (Culpepper, 7/25)

WBUR: Study: CTE Found In Nearly All Donated NFL Player Brains

"While we still don't know what the incidence is in the general population or in the general population of football players," [Dr. Ann McKee] says, "the fact that we were able to gather this many cases [in that time frame] says this disease is much more common than we previously realized." (Goldman, 7/25)

Boston Globe: Boston Study Takes Deep Look At Brain Disease’s Toll On Football Players

Even those with mild CTE had suffered from disabling mental problems, including agitation, impulsivity, explosive tempers, and memory loss. More than half contemplated suicide. Suicide, in fact, was the leading cause of death among those with mild CTE. (Freyer, 7/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription