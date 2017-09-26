Confused About What Exactly The Graham-Cassidy Bill Does? Here’s A Cheat Sheet

Media outlets break down just what you need to know about the measure and what's coming next.

Stat: Here's Your Graham-Cassidy Cheat Sheet, As GOP Scrambles For Votes

The substance of the new proposal is substantially different from the repeal bills that nearly became law earlier this year. Nonetheless, many of the same questions remain. The bill would deregulate individual insurance markets, slash Medicaid spending, and make it much harder for states to preserve their existing health programs. It could raise costs for Americans with preexisting conditions, limit access to addiction treatment, and reduce spending on public health campaigns, such as childhood vaccinations. (Facher and Mershon, 9/25)

Los Angeles Times: Why Republicans Are Racing To Pass Healthcare By Sept. 30 And What's Next For Obamacare Repeal

Senate Republicans are struggling to pass their latest healthcare overhaul — a bill written by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) — by a Sept. 30 deadline. But it’s not clear they will have the votes, meaning GOP leaders and President Trump may fail again to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Here’s a look at why Republicans are rushing to pass a bill and what’s next if they fail. (Mascaro, 9/25)

Politico: GOP Already Eyeing Next Chance To Revive Obamacare Repeal

The supposedly hard deadline at the end of the month to repeal Obamacare might not be so hard after all. With their latest attempt to dismantle the health law on track to fail this week, GOP senators are already raising the prospect of going after it again with the same powerful tools that currently let them pass legislation with just 50 votes. (Kim, Haberkorn and Everett, 9/25)

