Congress Sends Bill Making It Easier To Fire VA Employees To Trump’s Desk

The bill was backed by Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, who called the employee accountability process “clearly broken.”

The Associated Press: Congress Passes Long-Sought VA Accountability Bill

Congress approved long-sought legislation Tuesday to make firing employees easier for the Department of Veterans Affairs, part of an effort urged by President Donald Trump to fix a struggling agency serving millions of veterans. The House cleared the bill, 368-55, replacing an earlier version that Democrats had criticized as overly unfair to workers. The Senate passed the bipartisan legislation by voice vote last week. It will go to Trump later this week for his signature. (Yen, 6/13)