Breaking: Senate Republicans Release Health Care Legislation: Read The Bill

Consumer Advocates Denounce Health Plan As ‘A Nasty Bill’

It is not at all surprising that this bill is a terrible one,” League of Women Voters President Chris Carson said.

Los Angeles Times: Senate Unveils Secretive GOP Obamacare Repeal Plan, With A Vote Likely Next Week
The legislation drew condemnation from across the nation’s healthcare system and from leading consumer advocates. “For the hospitals that protect millions of Americans and their communities — our essential hospitals — this bill might even accelerate decisions by some to reduce services or close their doors,” said Dr. Bruce Siege, president of America’s Essential Hospitals, a trade group representing safety-net medical centers across the country. League of Women Voters President Chris Carson called the Senate draft “a nasty bill that will hurt millions of Americans.” (Levey and Mascaro, 6/22)

