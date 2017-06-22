Consumer Advocates Denounce Health Plan As ‘A Nasty Bill’

It is not at all surprising that this bill is a terrible one,” League of Women Voters President Chris Carson said.

Los Angeles Times: Senate Unveils Secretive GOP Obamacare Repeal Plan, With A Vote Likely Next Week

The legislation drew condemnation from across the nation’s healthcare system and from leading consumer advocates. “For the hospitals that protect millions of Americans and their communities — our essential hospitals — this bill might even accelerate decisions by some to reduce services or close their doors,” said Dr. Bruce Siege, president of America’s Essential Hospitals, a trade group representing safety-net medical centers across the country. League of Women Voters President Chris Carson called the Senate draft “a nasty bill that will hurt millions of Americans.” (Levey and Mascaro, 6/22)

The Wall Street Journal: Health-Care Stocks Get A Boost From Senate Bill Rollout

Health-care stocks got a lift Thursday after Senate Republicans rolled out their proposed bill to repeal Obamacare. The S&P 500 health-care sector, which has one of the heaviest sector weightings in the benchmark, was by far the best performer around midday. That helped push the index higher. (Eisen, 6/22)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription