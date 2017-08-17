Court Finds Ark. Can Keep Medicaid Funding From Planned Parenthood

The decision, reversing earlier lower court injunctions, was issued by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

NPR: Federal Appeals Court Says Arkansas Can Block Medicaid Payments To Planned Parenthood

A federal appeals court has sided with the state of Arkansas against Planned Parenthood, saying it can block Medicaid payments to the medical provider. It reversed earlier injunctions that forbade the state from suspending the money in the wake of a controversial leaked video of Planned Parenthood staff. (Kennedy, 8/16)

Politico: Court Rules Arkansas Can Block Medicaid Funding From Planned Parenthood

The ruling Wednesday by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacates preliminary injunctions from a federal judge that required the state to continue Medicaid payments following legal challenges brought by three patients challenging Gov. Asa Hutchinson's 2015 decision to end the state's Medicaid contract with the women's health group. (Ehley, 8/16)

The Associated Press: Federal Court: Arkansas Can Block Planned Parenthood Money

A federal appeals court panel ruled Wednesday that Arkansas can block Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, two years after the state ended its contract with the group over videos secretly recorded by an anti-abortion group. In a 2-1 ruling, an 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel vacated preliminary injunctions a federal judge issued preventing the state from suspending any Medicaid payments for services rendered to patients from Planned Parenthood. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson ended the state’s Medicaid contract with the organization in 2015. (DeMillo, 8/17)

KUAR (Little Rock, Ark., Public Radio): Appeals Court Rules Arkansas Can Block Money For Planned Parenthood

"Clearly we disagree with this," Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Bonyen Lee-Gilmore told KUAR News. A decision about whether to appeal this decision to the full 8th Circuit or U.S. Supreme Court has not yet been made, she said. "We are exploring all of our options to affirm our patients rights to access healthcare. And it’s not only our belief, but every other federal court has protected Medicaid patients who rely on Planned Parenthood, including the 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th circuits." (Hibblen, 8/16)

