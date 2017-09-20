Critics Worried $200M Donation To Calif. University Lends Credence To Trend Of Unproven Therapies

Philanthropists Susan and Henry Samueli just donated a huge sum to UC Irvine, and some are concerned it will lead the institution to focus on alternative therapies that have no basis in science at a time when they're gaining in popularity. In other public health news: domestic violence, lupus, smoking, and strange health events in Cuba.

Stat: A Huge Gift Boosts Alternative Therapies At A Med School, Sparking Outrage

When billionaires Susan and Henry Samueli this week announced a $200 million donation to the University of California, Irvine to launch a new health program dedicated to integrative medicine, they drew a standing ovation and glowing coverage. But for those who have been watching the steady creep of unproven therapies into mainstream medicine, the announcement didn’t go over quite as well. (McFarling, 9/20)

Los Angeles Times: Domestic Violence Homicide Rate Drops With Stricter Gun Law, Study Finds

When domestic violence offenders are required to relinquish their guns, instead of simply being barred from owning firearms, the risk that those offenders may kill their partners goes down, a new study finds. The paper, described in the Annals of Internal Medicine, highlights a simple method for lowering the risk women face of being killed by an intimate partner: Enforce the laws already in place. (Khan, 9/19)

The New York Times: A Stress Link To Lupus

Psychological trauma is associated with an increased risk for lupus, a new study reports. Lupus is a potentially fatal autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of the skin, joints and internal organs. Its cause is unknown. (Bakalar, 9/20)

The New York Times: The Fatal Toll Of Cheap Cigarettes

A new study suggests that the availability of cheaper, off-brand cigarettes is associated with an increase in infant mortality. Researchers writing in JAMA Pediatrics studied the link between cigarette prices and infant mortality in 23 European countries from 2004 through 2014. During this time, there were more than 53 million live births. (9/19)

The Associated Press: Cuba Again Denies Role In 'Health Attacks' On US Diplomats

The Cuban government on Tuesday again denied any involvement in or any knowledge of a mysterious series of health incidents that have affected American diplomats in Havana. ... At least 21 members of the American diplomatic community in Havana have suffered from symptoms, including brain damage, believed to have come from some sort of sonic attack since late last year. The most recent incident was in August. (9/19)

