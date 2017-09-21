CVS To Limit Duration, Dose Of Opioid Prescriptions For Some Patients

Starting in February 2018, if CVS-covered patients arrive at the pharmacy with a prescription above its new limits, the pharmacy will kick it back to the doctor for review.

The Wall Street Journal: CVS Health Moves To Limit Access To Opioid Painkillers

One of the largest managers of pharmaceutical benefits in the U.S. says it will start limiting the duration and dose of some prescriptions for opioid painkillers, in an effort to combat widespread addiction. (Whalen, 9/21)

In other news —

New Hampshire Public Radio: 'Alternatives': N.H. Gets Creative To Curb Ongoing Opioid Crisis

New Hampshire has invested millions of dollars into curbing its opioid epidemic. But progress has been slow. That’s pushed some state policymakers and others to get creative. (Sutherland, 9/20)

