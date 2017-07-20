KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

full issue

Debate Flares Over Governor’s Drug Monitoring Program In Missouri

Gov. Eric Greitens' order to create a registry in Missouri -- the last state to have one -- does not allow doctors to see if a patient has already been prescribed an opioid. Some lawmakers say more legislative action is needed. In other news on the national drug epidemic, Ohio's board on workers' compensation wants fewer opioids prescribed for back pain. And a Kansas City doctor is under investigation for prescriber kickbacks and insurer fraud.

Kansas City Star: FBI Seizes Patient Records Of KC-Area Doctor With Ties To Insys Therapeutics
The FBI last week seized patient records of Dr. Steven Simon, an Overland Park pain physician with ties to Insys Therapeutics, an opiate manufacturer at the center of a federal case that alleges prescriber kickbacks and insurance fraud... The owner of the pain clinic, Dr. Srinivas Nalamachu, said FBI agents showed up there with a search warrant for the medical records of every patient whom Simon had prescribed oral forms of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. (Marso, 7/19)

