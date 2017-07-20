Debate Flares Over Governor’s Drug Monitoring Program In Missouri

Gov. Eric Greitens' order to create a registry in Missouri -- the last state to have one -- does not allow doctors to see if a patient has already been prescribed an opioid. Some lawmakers say more legislative action is needed. In other news on the national drug epidemic, Ohio's board on workers' compensation wants fewer opioids prescribed for back pain. And a Kansas City doctor is under investigation for prescriber kickbacks and insurer fraud.

The Associated Press: Lawmakers Say Drug Monitoring Debate Isn't Over In Missouri

Key Missouri lawmakers say a prescription drug monitoring program that Republican Gov. Eric Greitens created through an executive order doesn't go far enough and that legislation is still needed. (7/19)

Columbus Dispatch: Workers' Comp Seeks To Move Away From Opioids, Surgery For Lower-Back Injuries

The Bureau of Workers’ Compensation’s board of directors has approved a rule that discourages surgery and opioid use in favor more conservative therapy for lower-back injuries. That includes physical therapy, chiropractic care and rest, anti-inflammatories, ice and other nonsurgical treatments. (Williams, 7/19)

Kansas City Star: FBI Seizes Patient Records Of KC-Area Doctor With Ties To Insys Therapeutics

The FBI last week seized patient records of Dr. Steven Simon, an Overland Park pain physician with ties to Insys Therapeutics, an opiate manufacturer at the center of a federal case that alleges prescriber kickbacks and insurance fraud... The owner of the pain clinic, Dr. Srinivas Nalamachu, said FBI agents showed up there with a search warrant for the medical records of every patient whom Simon had prescribed oral forms of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. (Marso, 7/19)

