Despite Claiming Otherwise, Trump Organization Reaped Profits From Charity Event For Kids With Cancer

Forbes investigates an annual golf event hosted at the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County, N.Y., to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

Forbes: How Donald Trump Shifted Kids-Cancer Charity Money Into His Business

The best part about all this, according to Eric Trump, is the charity's efficiency: Because he can get his family's golf course for free and have most of the other costs donated, virtually all the money contributed will go toward helping kids with cancer. "We get to use our assets 100% free of charge," Trump tells Forbes. That's not the case. In reviewing filings from the Eric Trump Foundation and other charities, it's clear that the course wasn't free--that the Trump Organization received payments for its use, part of more than $1.2 million that has no documented recipients past the Trump Organization. Golf charity experts say the listed expenses defy any reasonable cost justification for a one-day golf tournament. (Alexander, 6/6)