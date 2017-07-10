Despite His Antics, ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli Is Actually Putting On A Good Defense, Experts Say

But if Martin Shkreli gets off, it would be an embarrassing loss for federal prosecutors struggling to prove that they can put away prominent Wall Street figures.

The Washington Post: The Fascinating Legal Argument At The Heart Of The Martin Shkreli ‘Pharma Bro’ Trial

Not much Martin Shkreli has done the past two weeks has helped him in a trial that could put him behind bars for 20 years for eight counts of securities and wire fraud. He was personally rebuked by the judge for speaking to reporters about his case inside the Brooklyn courthouse and on the streets outside where jurors could potentially hear him. He has mocked prosecutors on a live stream on his Facebook page and called them a “junior varsity” team to news outlets. One day, he strolled into a room filled with reporters and made light of a witness who had just testified against him. (Merle, 7/8)