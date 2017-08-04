Despite Turmoil Over ACA, Employer-Provided Health Care Not Budging Any Time Soon

"I think a company — any size company — would be incredibly afraid to just cancel its insurance policy and say the hell with it," says business owner Walt Rowen.

The Associated Press: Employer-Based Health Coverage Likely To Stay Awhile

If you are like roughly half of Americans who get their health insurance through an employer, relax. The turmoil around "Obamacare" all but guarantees you'll still be able to do that. The reasons? Unemployment is low, skilled workers are hard to find — and people expect employers to provide health care. (Kellman and Rosenberg, 8/4)

Meanwhile, insurers see a well of profit in the Medicare Advantage program —

Bloomberg: Insurers Think They’ve Found The Perfect Patients For Profits

The turmoil around the Affordable Care Act has created heartburn for health insurers. The industry is betting that a different government program will soothe its ills. Big insurers have retreated from Obamacare’s individual market, where fighting over the future of the health law has contributed to financial losses. They’re focusing instead on Medicare Advantage, a politically popular program that’s being embraced by a growing population of older Americans. (Tracer, 8/4)

