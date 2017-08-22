Did You Damage Your Eyes Looking At The Eclipse? Probably Not

But if you did, the damage takes one to two days to kick in.

USA Today: Solar Eclipse: How To Know If You Damaged Your Eyes During The Eclipse

If you, like our nation's president, looked directly into Monday's eclipse, you might wonder: Did I just damage my eyes? Whether by accident or disregard, untold masses looked at the sun with unshielded eyes during the must-see-safely event. By Monday afternoon, people were already freaking out about their eyes online. (Hafner, 8/21)

NPR: Eye Damage From The Eclipse Might Show Up The Next Day

[I]f you did steal unprotected glances skyward, and especially if your eyes felt funny or hurt a little afterward, you might be wondering how you'll know if you've done any long-term damage. To answer that question, we once again turned to Ralph Chou, a professor emeritus of optometry and vision science at the University of Waterloo, in Ontario, Canada, and a leading authority on the damage the sun's rays can do to the eye's retina. (Hsu, 8/21)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription