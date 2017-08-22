KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

full issue

Did You Damage Your Eyes Looking At The Eclipse? Probably Not

But if you did, the damage takes one to two days to kick in.

USA Today: Solar Eclipse: How To Know If You Damaged Your Eyes During The Eclipse
If you, like our nation's president, looked directly into Monday's eclipse, you might wonder: Did I just damage my eyes? Whether by accident or disregard, untold masses looked at the sun with unshielded eyes during the must-see-safely event. By Monday afternoon, people were already freaking out about their eyes online. (Hafner, 8/21)

NPR: Eye Damage From The Eclipse Might Show Up The Next Day
[I]f you did steal unprotected glances skyward, and especially if your eyes felt funny or hurt a little afterward, you might be wondering how you'll know if you've done any long-term damage. To answer that question, we once again turned to Ralph Chou, a professor emeritus of optometry and vision science at the University of Waterloo, in Ontario, Canada, and a leading authority on the damage the sun's rays can do to the eye's retina. (Hsu, 8/21)

