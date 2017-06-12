Emotional Wounds From Pulse Shooting Have Yet To Heal For Some First Responders

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan says there are people who go to war and don't see what officers saw inside Pulse.

NPR: First Responders In Florida Struggle With PTSD

Gerry Realin says he wishes he had never become a police officer. Realin, 37, was part of the hazmat team that responded to the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando on June 12, 2016. He spent four hours taking care of the dead inside the club. Now, triggers like a Sharpie marker or a white sheet yank him out of the moment and back to the nightclub, where they used Sharpies to list the victims that night and white sheets to cover them. (Aboraya, 6/12)

Miami Herald: One Year After Pulse, The LGBTQ Community Of Color Still Struggles

It may never be known whether the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history targeted Pulse on June 12, 2016, because it was an LGBTQ club filled with people of color. But that’s who he hurt the most, and the small, increasingly vocal community at the intersection of those identities want its stories to be known. (Harris and Flechas, 6/9)

