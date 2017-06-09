Facing Unstable Market, Senators Seek Rollback Of Limits On Short-Term Health Plans

Short-term insurance plans generally don't cover the same benefits that are required of Affordable Care Act-compliant plans, such as pre-existing conditions, prescription drugs and maternity care.

The Hill: GOP Senators Push To Allow Sale Of Short-Term Insurance Plans

A group of 14 GOP senators want the Trump administration to sell short-term insurance plans while they try to repeal ObamaCare. The senators, led by Ron Johnson (Wis.), ask Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to reverse a rule issued by the Obama administration last year that limited these plans to three months or less. "These plans have offered great value to people, real protection and broad provider networks," the senators wrote in a letter to Price. Short-term insurance plans generally don't cover the same benefits that ObamaCare-compliant plans are required to, like pre-existing conditions, prescription drugs and maternity care. (Hellmann, 6/8)