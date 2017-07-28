KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

full issue

Failure Of Once-Promising Cancer Immunotherapy Underscores Questions Facing Field

Today's other public health stories cover news about aid-in-dying laws, HIV, whooping cough, gene editing, birth control access, the health benefits of dirt, colon cancer and hearing loss.

CNN: If US Cuts Global Aid, Who Will Pay To Control HIV?
Fear and concern are consuming the minds of many experts in the field of HIV control and it's not just because of the 1.8 million people that became newly infected with the virus, nor the 1 million who died of AIDS, in 2016. In fact, experts this week were heralding their progress against HIV during the ninth International AIDS Conference on HIV Science in Paris, with UNAIDS reporting last week that more than half of people living with HIV globally are now accessing treatment. Deaths have halved since 2005. (Senthilingam, 7/27)

The New York Times: Whooping Cough Cases Double In Indiana In A Year, Prompting A Call To Vaccinate
The number of whooping cough cases in Indiana has doubled in the past year, state health officials warned on Thursday, urging parents to make sure their children are vaccinated. There were 136 confirmed cases of whooping cough in the state, including one that was fatal, in the first half of 2017 — compared with 66 cases, none of them fatal, in the first half of 2016, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. (Astor, 7/27)

The Associated Press: In US First, Scientists Edit Genes Of Human Embryos
For the first time in the United States, scientists have edited the genes of human embryos, a controversial step toward someday helping babies avoid inherited diseases. The experiment was just an exercise in science — the embryos were not allowed to develop for more than a few days and were never intended to be implanted into a womb, according to MIT Technology Review, which first reported the news. (7/27)

Philadelphia Inquirer: The Doctors ― And Moms ― Who Say Dirt Is Good For Kids
Research on the microbiome — mostly 40 trillion microorganisms of bacterial cells that populate the human body — increasingly backs up what parents like Grebe have known all along in their, well, guts. “The notion that most bacteria, or germs, are intrinsically bad — and must be killed by any means possible — is widespread,” say authors and leading microbiome scientists Jack Gilbert and Rob Knight in their new book Dirt Is Good, written with New York Times science reporter Sandra Blakeslee. (7/30)

