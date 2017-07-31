Fall Out From Failure May Haunt GOP: ‘I Don’t Think This Is Something Voters Are Going To Forget’

Republicans have been promising their voters repeal and replace for seven years. They may have to face the political consequences of not delivering.

The Associated Press: GOP Fears Political Fallout After Health Care 'Epic Fail'

Weary Republicans in Washington may be ready to move on from health care, but conservatives across the United States are warning the GOP-led Congress not to abandon its pledge to repeal the Obama-era health law — or risk a political nightmare in next year's elections. The Senate's failure this past week to pass repeal legislation has outraged the Republican base and triggered a new wave of fear. The stunning collapse has exposed a party so paralyzed by ideological division that it could not deliver on its top campaign pledge. (Peoples and Beaumont, 7/29)

The Wall Street Journal: ‘Embarrassing’ Health-Bill Defeat Casts Doubt On GOP’s Can-Do Pledge

The collapse of Republicans’ drive to repeal the Affordable Care Act is prompting a wave of GOP anger and anxiety across the country, as the defeat has widened divisions within the party and emboldened Democrats hoping for major gains in the 2018 midterm elections. (Hook, 7/28)

The Washington Post: Republicans’ Failure To ‘Repeal And Replace’ Obamacare May Cost Them At The Ballot Box

The Republican Party’s seven-year quest to undo the Affordable Care Act culminated Friday in a humiliating failure to pass an unpopular bill, sparking questions about how steep the costs will be for its congressional majorities. While lawmakers have not completely abandoned the effort, they are now confronting the consequences of their flop. Not only has it left the GOP in a precarious position heading into next year’s midterm elections, but it also has placed enormous pressure on the party to pass an ambitious and complex overhaul of federal taxes. (DeBonis and Phillips, 7/29)

McClatchy: Party In Peril As Republicans Reel After Obamacare Failure

Republicans have controlled Washington for seven months. They have virtually nothing to show for it. Returning home this week to face voters for the first time since the party failed to get an Obamacare repeal through a Senate where it had a majority, lawmakers are now struggling for a message that they can spin as a win. (Clark and Douglas, 7/30)

The Wall Street Journal: Three Republican Senators Look To Clout In Home States To End Health-Care Repeal

The three Republican senators who derailed efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Friday morning took their position despite intense pressure from GOP leaders, suggesting party loyalty won’t be enough to advance President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda this year. (Andrews and Peterson, 7/28)

