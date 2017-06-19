Feds To Collect More Than $53M From Genesis HealthCare To Settle False Medicare Claim Charges

The nursing home operator strikes a settlement with the Justice Department to end six federal lawsuits and investigations of allegations that the company submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid for medically unnecessary therapy, hospice service and substandard care.

The Associated Press: Genesis HealthCare To Pay $53.6M To Settle US Probes

Genesis HealthCare has agreed to pay $53.6 million to settle allegations that it submitted false claims to the federal government for unnecessary therapy and substandard nursing care, the Justice Department said Friday. The settlement resolves six federal lawsuits and investigations alleging Genesis HealthCare companies and facilities violated federal statutes by submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid for medically unnecessary therapy, hospice service and substandard nursing care. (Balsamo, 6/16)

The Philadelphia Inquirer/Philly.com: Genesis Healthcare Finalizes $53.6M Federal Settlement

The U.S. Justice Department said Friday that Genesis Health Inc., a major nursing home operator based in Kennett Square, will pay $53.6 million to settle six federal lawsuits and investigations alleging that companies and facilities acquired by Genesis billed the government for “medically unnecessary therapy and hospice services, and grossly substandard nursing care.” The final settlement is slightly larger than the $52.7 million Genesis estimated last summer, when the company disclosed an agreement in principal to settle the allegations, some of which date back to 2003. (Brubaker, 6/16)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Elderly At Johns Creek Assisted Living Homes Given Unneeded Physical Therapy In Billing Scheme, Feds Say

In a wide-ranging scheme, SunDance Rehabilitation Corp. bilked U.S. taxpayers out of millions of dollars by billing Medicare for unnecessary physical therapy, a federal whistleblower lawsuit charged. On Friday, the government announced that the parent company of SunDance would pay $5.3 million to resolve the case. (Norder, 6/16)

