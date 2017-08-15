Funding For N.H.’s Medicaid Expansion Now In Jeopardy

The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services informed New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu that a fund helping to pay expansion costs, which is partially supported by voluntary donations from hospitals, violates federal law. Meanwhile, federal officials approved changes that will allow Nebraska to continue its Health Insurance Premium Program, through which the state's Medicaid program helps people pay the costs of private health insurance. Also, Mississippi's Medicaid director is in the hot seat.

Modern Healthcare: Hospital Donations Put N.H. Medicaid Expansion In Jeopardy

New Hampshire's Medicaid expansion may end next year, because of the state's use of voluntary donations from hospitals to fund the program. State lawmakers approved creating a fund in 2015 to pay for Medicaid expansion after federal funding started to drop in 2016. The fund is partially furnished by voluntary donations from hospitals. (Dickson, 8/14)

Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald: With Changes Approved, Nebraska Will Continue Medicaid Program That Pays Premiums For Some

Federal officials have approved changes that will allow Nebraska to continue a program in which Medicaid helps pay private health insurance premiums for some people. The Health Insurance Premium Program provides health coverage for about 230 Nebraskans, including several disabled children of working parents. (Stoddard, 8/15)

Jackson (Miss.) Clarion-Ledger: Job Offer Or Misinterpretation? Medicaid Director Accused Of Conflict With Company Awarded Billion-Dollar Contract

Two years before winning a billion-dollar Medicaid contract, Molina Healthcare offered the agency's director a job. At least that's what attorneys said they could prove in court Monday before never getting the chance. The Mississippi Division of Medicaid awarded Molina Healthcare of Mississippi a contract to run MississippiCAN, the state's managed care program, in June alongside incumbent companies UnitedHealthcare and Magnolia Health. ... "That statement is false," said Carl Gardner, a Molina legal representative. "We did not offer Dr. Dzielak a job or anyone else at the division." As far as the emails, which the judge sealed, "(The attorney) is reading them out of context," Gardner said. (Wolfe, 8/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription