Governor’s Order Makes Missouri Last State To Adopt Prescription Drug Database

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens surprises state lawmakers with is executive order creating a drug monitoring program. News outlets also cover efforts in Wisconsin and Massachusetts to combat the opioid epidemic.

The Associated Press: Missouri Becomes Last State To Create Drug-Monitoring Plan

Missouri became the final state to create a prescription drug-monitoring program Monday when Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed an executive order aimed at combatting a scourge that killed more than 900 residents last year. The announcement surprised lawmakers, many of whom were unaware such a program was under consideration. Almost immediately, Democrats questioned whether the order goes far enough while some Republicans expressed concerns about privacy. (Salter, 7/17)

The Kansas City Star: Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Issues Order To Create Drug Monitoring Program

Greitens’ order directs the Department of Health and Senior Services to build the database, which will be designed to help identify suspicious patterns of prescriptions of controlled substances, including opioids. The announcement was made at the St. Louis headquarters of Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefits management company. “Like the plague, opioids kill the young, the old, the healthy, the sick, the virtuous and the sinful,” Greitens said in a prepared statement. “There’s not a corner of our state that hasn’t been visited by this curse.” (Hancock and Marso, 7/18)

KCUR: Greitens' Executive Order Creates Statewide Prescription Drug Monitoring Program For Missouri

Gov. Eric Greitens signed an executive order Monday to set up a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, ending Missouri's status as the final state in the nation without such a database. The order also bypasses another round of debates in the Missouri legislature, which came close to establishing a broad program during the regular session, but failed. Several cities and counties in the state already have set up their own monitoring program. (Rosenbaum, 7/17)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Gov. Scott Walker Signs Bills Fighting Opioid Abuse

Gov. Scott Walker signed 11 bills Monday to combat the state's opiate epidemic, including one that would establish a charter school for recovering addicts... The measures were taken up in a special legislative session the Republican governor called starting in January. (Marley, 7/17)

WBUR: Latest Idea In The Battle Against Opioid Addiction: A 'Soup To Nuts' Recovery Campus

By mothership, Fox and Sue Sullivan, who represent 235 area companies through the Newmarket Business Association, envision an addiction treatment and research campus. ... On these campuses, patients would find everything they need to manage their addiction, including detox to get them through withdrawal, all varieties of 12-step programs, all types of medication treatment, inpatient facilities, outpatient care and mental health services. (Bebinger, 7/17)

