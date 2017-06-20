Gunshots Second Only To Car Accidents For Cause Of Death For American Children

Each day in the United States, an average of 3.5 people under the age of 18 are shot to death and another 15.5 are treated in a hospital emergency department for a gunshot wound.

The New York Times: A Dire Weekly Total For The U.S.: 25 Children Killed By Guns

Gunshots are the second leading cause of injury-related death in children, exceeded only by car accidents. In a typical week in the United States, 25 children die from bullet wounds. Between 2012 and 2014, an average of 1,297 children under age 18 died each year from firearm injuries. Aside from deaths in the course of law enforcement and other circumstances, there were an average of 693 homicides, 493 suicides and 82 unintentional deaths annually. (Bakalar, 6/19)

Los Angeles Times: Guns Kill Nearly 1,300 Children In The U.S. Each Year And Send Thousands More To Hospitals

The number of child fatalities related to guns is far higher in the U.S. than in any other high-income country. Another study has reckoned that the U.S. accounts for 91% of all the firearms-related deaths of children under 14 in the world’s 23 richest countries. (Healy, 6/19)

