Harvey Likely To Trigger PTSD For Survivors Of Similar Storms

The mental health of those who are not even in the direct path of the storm can be affected by remembering similar tragedies. Especially in Texas, where many Katrina victims moved temporarily or permanently after the 2005 hurricane. Meanwhile, some Houston hospitals have had to close or evacuate because of the flooding.

USA Today: Harvey Can Give People Post-Traumatic Stress Symptoms

For those who survived Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago or last August's flood in Louisiana, Tropical Storm Harvey could threaten their mental health more than their physical well-being, experts said Saturday. Hurricanes and other natural disasters are common in Texas and Louisiana, but that can make people more resilient or more likely to experience symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder. Unnerving news reports can exacerbate this. (O'Donnell, 8/26)

Modern Healthcare: Deadly Harvey Causes Some Houston Hospitals To Close, Evacuate

Hurricane Harvey, which killed two people and devastated parts of Texas this weekend was causing some hospitals to close or evacuate because of flooding and still-dangerous weather. Baylor College of Medicine and its clinics closed on Sunday, as did all Texas Children's Pediatrics practices and Texas Children's Urgent Care locations. MD Anderson's Houston locations would be closed Monday. (8/27)

The Washington Post: A Woman In Labor Showed Up At A Texas Hospital As The Hurricane Neared. She Named Her Baby Harvey.

With more than a foot of rain falling outside and hurricane-force winds blowing on the hospital windows, Irma Rodriguez had all the problems that other residents of Corpus Christi, Tex., had on Friday night, plus two more: She hadn’t chosen a name for her baby. And it was growing clear he was not going to let something as trivial as a hurricane delay his grand entrance. (Wootson, 8/27)

