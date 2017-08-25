Health Care Mergers Are Hot Right Now — But Why Do Some Get Blocked And Other’s Don’t?

Modern Healthcare takes a look at one of the latest proposed deals -- a partnership between Presence Health and Ascension -- and why it might succeed in getting federal approval.

Modern Healthcare: Why The Feds Block Some Hospital Marriages—And Bless Others

It's been five months since federal antitrust regulators threw cold water on the marriage between Advocate Health Care and NorthShore University HealthSystem, dashing hopes of creating one of the biggest hospital networks in the nation. Will Presence Health and Ascension, respectively the largest Catholic hospital systems in Illinois and in the U.S., succumb to the same fate? It's not likely, experts say. (Schorsch, 8/23)