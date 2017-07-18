Health Insurers Defend Price Hikes, Pointing To Confusion In Washington

They say they don’t even know if the government will continue to require Americans to sign up, and higher costs may mean fewer people do so. Meanwhile, KHN answers some questions about what consumers can expect on the marketplaces next year.

The Baltimore Sun: Uncertainty In Washington Driving Up Health Insurance Rates, Insurers Say

Two Maryland health insurance companies defended hefty rate increases they were seeking for insurance plans offered on the state’s exchange under Obamacare in part by citing the uncertainty in Washington over the law’s future. Representatives of both Evergreen Health and Kaiser Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic testified Monday before the Maryland Insurance Administration, which must decide whether to accept or adjust the requested rate increases before the next enrollment period begins this fall. The administration already held a hearing on a large increase being sought by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the state’s dominant insurer. (Cohn, 7/17)

Kaiser Health News: Unpaid Premiums? Switching Plans? What Changes Are Coming For 2018 Coverage

People are anxious about what’s going to happen with marketplace coverage next year. Even as Republicans contemplate their next move in the effort to undo the Affordable Care Act after the Senate GOP plan unraveled Monday night, the marketplaces are still likely offer plans this fall for 2018 coverage. Here are some of the important changes that are in the works that could affect consumers’ enrollment and coverage next year.. (Andrews, 7/18)

And in Georgia —

Georgia Health News: State Insurance Chief Hudgens Won’t Run For Re-Election In 2018

State Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said Monday that he will not seek re-election next year. ... Hudgens’ decision may shake up Georgia politics, and the race to succeed him is now wide open. (Miller, 7/17)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Health Advocate Enters Race For Georgia Insurance Chief

Cindy Zeldin, the executive director of Georgians for a Healthy Future, is the first high-profile Democrat to announce a bid to succeed Republican Ralph Hudgens... Zeldin contends the office is too cozy with insurers, and that the next commissioner should be focused “first and foremost about consumers.” (Bluestein, 7/18)

