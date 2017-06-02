Hospital’s Acquisition Binges Have Left Doctors With Sour Taste In Their Mouths

The physicians say Community Health Systems' quality has suffered greatly.

Bloomberg: Dirty, Dingy Hospitals: Doctors Blame Debt-Fueled Takeovers

There are two groups Community Health Systems Inc. can’t push too far: the doctors at its hospitals, and the debtholders it owes billions of dollars. Right now, the creditors are winning, and the doctors aren’t happy. In Fort Wayne, Indiana, the rancor about Community’s neglect of a local health system has gotten so bad that a group of doctors tried to get rid of corporate ownership and buy the company out. And 1,500 miles away on the island of Key West, Florida, doctors say patients are being overcharged so that Community, sometimes called CHS, can rake in cash. (Lauerman and Welch, 6/1)

Chicago Tribune: Crowd Expresses Reservations At Possible Hospital Merger

The Service Employee International Union and the NAACP's Gary chapter held a town hall meeting at Ivy Tech Wednesday night to discuss how Methodist employees would be affected by a potential merger with Franciscan Health. Methodist CEO Raymond Grady told the nearly 100-person audience that 37 potential buyers had expressed some interest in acquiring its hospitals. He said Methodist chose Franciscan because it was the only one that pledged to keep equitable health services in Gary. If merger plans would advance and win approval, Franciscan would take over Methodist's assets and liabilities, he said. (Colias, 6/1)

St. Louis Post Dispatch: Mercy Finalizes Acquisition Of St. Anthony's Medical Center

St. Anthony's Medical Center is now owned and operated by Chesterfield-based Mercy, one of the country's largest Catholic health care providers. Mercy, the third largest medical provider in the region, announced it was entering into an agreement to operate the south St. Louis County facility earlier this year. Mike McCurry, Mercy executive vice president and chief operating officer, is expanding his responsibilities and taking on the role of president at St. Anthony’s. (Liss, 6/1)

