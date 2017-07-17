Hospitals Lobbied Hard To Keep Tax Breaks Under ACA, But They’re Not Sharing Their Windfall

Through millions of newly insured patients, hospitals have raked in money since the Affordable Care Act was passed. But their spending on direct charity care has actually fallen.

Politico: How Hospitals Got Richer Off Obamacare

A decade after the nation’s top hospitals used all their advertising and lobbying clout to keep their tax-exempt status, pointing to their vast givebacks to their communities, they have seen their revenue soar while cutting back on the very givebacks they were touting, according to a POLITICO analysis. (Diamond, 7/17)

Politico: How The Cleveland Clinic Grows Healthier While Its Neighbors Stay Sick

On the Cleveland Clinic’s sprawling campus one day last year, the hospital’s brain trust sat in all-white rooms and under soaring ceilings, looking down on a park outside and planning the next expansion of the $8 billion health system. A level down, in the Clinic’s expansive alumni library, staff browsed century-old texts while exhausted doctors took naps in cubbies. And in the basement, a cutting-edge biorobotics lab was simulating how humans walk using a cyborg-like meld of metallic and cadaver parts. (Diamond, 7/17)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription