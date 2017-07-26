How It’s Playing On the Ground: A ‘Farce’ Not A Plan? Scolding A Senator

News outlets beyond the beltway offer their perspectives on the Senate's replacement for Obamacare and what lawmakers should be doing.

San Jose Mercury News: Republican Health Care Is No Plan, It's A Farce

Americans are divided on what to do about health care, but they should be united in this conclusion: Senate Republicans’ manic approach to reforming a sector that represents one-sixth of the U.S. economy and determines life or death for millions of people is utterly craven and irresponsible. ...This is how Republicans are going to determine how Americans get their health care? (7/25)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Time To Discard The Burdens And Costs Of Obamacare

It was always predictable Obamacare would collapse of its own weight because it centralizes health care in America, empowering the bureaucracy instead of doctors and patients. It has not controlled health care costs as promised. (Rick Perry, 7/25)

Arizona Republic: 'Obamacare Lies’ Or Trump Lies: Which Would You Rather Have?

President Donald Trump raged against what he called “Obamacare lies” Monday, urging Senators to move forward on a repeal and replace plan for the Affordable Care Act. ...But the proposals put forth so far by Republicans, and backed by Trump, are estimated to leave tens of millions of Americans without health care and put tens of millions more with very limited coverage and at risk for bankruptcy should anyone in the family contract a major illness. (EJ Montini, 7/25)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Sen. Rob Portman Must Stand Against Rush To Flawed Senate Health Care Vote

As Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, said Sunday, if the Senate does open floor debate, it's unclear whether senators would be dealing with Paul Ryan's House-passed bill, Mitch McConnell's first, second or (unseen) third plan - or an ACA repeal, with a Senate promise to replace the law, eventually. ...That's also why Sen. Rob Portman, a suburban Cincinnati Republican who has spelled out his own careful stance on protecting Ohioans that he says will guide his vote, must vote "no" on moves by McConnell to force Senate action on an ill-considered, narrowly partisan package that would devastate health care in Ohio. (7/25)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Sen. Rob Portman, You Just Let Ohio Down

Sen. Rob Portman cast the wrong vote Tuesday in supporting a hasty, politically motivated effort to allow Senate debate and, presumably, a vote on one or a series of ill-considered, narrowly partisan measures likely to devastate health care in Ohio. ...As Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican who cast one of only two Republican "nos" on the Senate floor, said before the vote, no one even knew exactly what senators were being asked to debate and maybe vote on. (7/25)

