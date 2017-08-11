‘I Have No Illusions’ Medicare-For-All, Single-Payer Bill Will Pass, Sanders Says

But Sen. Bernie Sanders is looking to start a conversation about why America has the problem it does with its current health care system.

WBUR: Bernie Sanders Knows His Medicare-For-All Bill Won't Pass. That's Not The Point

Single-payer was a major policy plank of Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign, and he's been ready all year to put it into legislation. He was just waiting, first, for Republicans to wrap up their effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. (Detrow, 8/11)

USA Today: Bernie Sanders Seeks 'Citizen Co-Sponsors' For Single-Payer Health Care Bill

Sen. Bernie Sanders is seeking "citizen co-sponsors" for a “Medicare-for-all” health care bill he plans to introduce in a few weeks. While pledging to fight GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare, the Vermont independent told supporters in a Wednesday email that the ultimate goal is a single-payer system, a federally administered program that would eliminate the role of private insurers in basic health care coverage. (Gaudiano, 8/9)

