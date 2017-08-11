KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

full issue

‘I Have No Illusions’ Medicare-For-All, Single-Payer Bill Will Pass, Sanders Says

But Sen. Bernie Sanders is looking to start a conversation about why America has the problem it does with its current health care system.

USA Today: Bernie Sanders Seeks 'Citizen Co-Sponsors' For Single-Payer Health Care Bill
Sen. Bernie Sanders is seeking "citizen co-sponsors" for a “Medicare-for-all” health care bill he plans to introduce in a few weeks. While pledging to fight GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare, the Vermont independent told supporters in a Wednesday email that the ultimate goal is a single-payer system, a federally administered program that would eliminate the role of private insurers in basic health care coverage. (Gaudiano, 8/9)

