If Anyone Can Work Miracles To Get Bipartisan Solution On Health Care It May Be These Two Senators

In the current political atmosphere, it may seem like a long-shot to come up with something both sides can agree on. But Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) have deep experience with working across the aisle on tough bills.

The Hill: Lawmakers To Give Bipartisanship A Try On ObamaCare

The Senate will take a new approach to ObamaCare next week — bipartisanship. Following the stunning defeat to the GOP’s repeal bill, the Senate Health Committee will turn to passing bipartisan legislation aimed at shoring up insurance markets for 2018. The odds are against bipartisanship — particularly when it comes to ObamaCare. (Hellmann, 8/31)

The Hill: Senate Health Committee Schedules Two More ObamaCare Hearings

The Senate Health Committee has scheduled two more hearings to help in crafting a bipartisan healthcare bill. The committee will hear from health policy experts Sept. 12 and from stakeholders Sept. 14. That's in addition to two hearings previously scheduled for next week. (Hellmann, 8/31)

Nashville Tennessean: ACA Senate Hearing: Tennessee Insurance Chief Wants CSR Action Now

Julie Mix McPeak, the state's insurance commissioner, is heading to Washington next week, where she will put pressure on Congress take bipartisan action to tweak — and support — the ACA. She's one of five insurance commissioners scheduled to testify at the first of two hearings convened by Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., who wants Congress to draft —and move forward on — legislation to keep insurers from getting cold feet in the last weeks before committing to selling 2018 insurance. (Fletcher, 8/31)

Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt Surgeon To Testify Before Senate Committee.

A Vanderbilt University surgeon who founded a nonprofit organization that promotes preventive health care will testify next month before a Senate committee looking for ways to strengthen the individual health insurance market. Dr. Manny Sethi will appear before the Senate Health, Education Labor and Pensions Committee on Sept. 14, along with other health care stakeholders representing doctors, hospitals, insurers, patients, and insurance commissioners. (Collins, 8/31)

Meanwhile —

CQ Roll Call: White House Keeps Up Push On Health Law Repeal

The Trump administration continues to pressure lawmakers on a proposal by two GOP senators to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s legacy health care law, though sources on both sides of the aisle say the effort has yet to improve the chances for success. The measure from Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina would provide block grants to states for their health insurance exchanges and Medicaid expansion populations, institute per capita caps on the traditional Medicaid population, repeal the individual and employer mandates and repeal the medical device tax. (Clason, 9/1)

