Impact Debated Of Large Nurses Strike At Boston-Area Tufts Medical Center

The hospital is telling patients that care quality has not suffered as a result of the walkout by its nurses union. But studies indicate that such work stoppages can have negative consequences.

Boston Globe: In Tufts Nurse Strike, Some Worry About Patient Care

Tufts Medical Center has gone to great lengths to reassure patients during this week’s strike by nurses, but there is some evidence that medical care can suffer when nurses walk the picket line. One of the few studies examining this question found that more patients die and are readmitted to the hospital during nurses’ strikes. (Kowalczyk and Arnett, 7/13)

Boston Globe: Tufts Medical CEO: Calm Tone, Tough Stance In Nurses Strike

Union leaders say Wagner and other Tufts executives are the ones doing the bullying by denying nurses the compensation and better working conditions they deserve. The strike began after the union and the hospital failed to agree on wages, benefits, and staffing levels for the more than 1,200 unionized nurses at Tufts. (Dayal McCluskey, 7/14)

