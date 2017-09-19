KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

full issue

In Blow To GSK, Judge Upholds Verdict In Case Over Paxil’s Link To Suicide

The federal court jury decided GlaxoSmithKline failed to properly warn about the risk of its medicine.

Stat: Glaxo Loses Bid For A New Trial In An Unusual Paxil Suicide Case
In a setback for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a federal judge upheld a $3 million verdict in a closely watched trial that involved a highly contentious issue — whether consumers can successfully sue a brand-name drug maker if they suffered harm after taking a pill made by a generic rival. The verdict was issued last spring in a lawsuit that was brought by Wendy Dolin, the widow of an attorney who committed suicide after taking a generic version of Glaxo’s Paxil antidepressant. The federal court jury decided the drug maker failed to properly warn about the risk of its medicine. On Monday, a Glaxo spokeswoman wrote us that the company plans to appeal the decision. (Silverman, 9/18)

In other pharmaceutical news —

Stat: Nabriva Novel Antibiotic Meets Goals In Late-Stage Bacterial Pneumonia Study
Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) took a big risk pushing its novel antibiotic, lefamulin, into a late-stage clinical trial in patients with hospital-acquired pneumonia without any prior clinical data. On Monday, the bet paid off. The Ireland-based company said lefamulin achieved the primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 study of 551 patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. This is the first of two phase 3 clinical trials needed to seek regulatory approval for lefamulin. The second study will read out results in the fourth quarter. (Feuerstein, 9/18)

